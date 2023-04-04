Tiger Woods Addresses Possibility That 2023 Masters Could Be His Last

There’s not a golf fan out there that ever wants to see Tiger Woods stop competing in major championships. But, at some point, even one of the sport’s most dominant figures will step away. And he’s willing to acknowledge that he’s not sure when he’ll tee it up for the last time at Augusta National.

With The Masters getting underway this week, Woods took to the podium to talk about this year’s tournament. One reporter asked the 15-time major champion and PGA Tour superstar if the thought of this year being his final at Augusta has crossed his mind.

“Yes, it has. Last year was kind of — I didn’t know if I was gonna play again at that time,” Woods said. “For some reason, everything just came together. I pushed through a little bit and I was able to make the cut, which was nice.

“Yeah, I don’t know how many more I have in me. So, just to be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories.”

Woods certainly has plenty of memories at Augusta to cherish. During his illustrious career, he’s won five green jackets, with his most recent coming in 2019. He was dominant at the tournament from the late 1990s through the early 2000s, winning four times between 1997 and 2005.

Woods tees it up at Augusta at 10:18 a.m. ET on Thursday. He’s playing with Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland in one of the premier groups in opening-round action.

Phil Mickelson Reportedly Skips Masters Presser

Phil Mickelson has returned to Augusta National this week in an effort to add another green jacket to his collection. But the hero-turned-villain decided to play up his new role again.

Mickelson waved off the opportunity to meet with reporters this week for his Masters press conference. Rich Lerner of Golf Channel told viewers that the 52-year-old golfer declined the invitation.

No explanation was given, although Mickelson has typically taken plenty of heat for his transition from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf over the past year. He probably wanted to avoid any controversial questions.

Prior to his LIV Golf endeavor, Mickelson was one of the most beloved figures on the Tour. Now, he’s viewed in a much darker light.

Mickelson has enjoyed plenty of success during his career at Augusta National. He’s a three-time winner of The Masters claiming the green jacket in 2004 (his first major), 2006 and 2010.

Mickelson takes the tee box at 12:24 p.m. ET for the first round on Thursday. He’s paired with Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim.