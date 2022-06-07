Tiger Woods Announces He Won’t Compete in 122nd U.S. Open Championship from June 16-19

Tiger Woods will not be playing at the 2022 U.S. Open, he announced in a tweet today. The 46-year-old says his body “needs more time to get stronger” after two disappointing finishes at The Masters and PGA Championship.

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

On Monday, the USGA stated that Woods was still in the field, but “reserves the right to withdraw at any time.”

In an interview after a 47th-place finish at Augusta National, Woods said that he would only play in the “big events.” At the time on April 10, he was not positive he would play at the PGA Championship. Woods did end up playing at Southern Hills Country Club, but had to withdraw after three rounds due to injury.

In his statement on Twitter, Woods also stated his intention to play at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland from July 4-5. Followed by The Open Championship at the Old Course at St Andrews from July 14-17.

“I am looking forward to St Andrews – that is near and dear to my heart,” Woods said in Butler Cabin on April 10. “I’ve won two Opens there. It’s the home of golf and my favorite course in the world. I will be there for that one.”

Woods won the 2000 and 2005 Open Championships at St Andrews by a combined 13 strokes during his prime. He missed the cut at both the 2010 and 2015 editions of the event.

Working His Way Back to Form

Woods made his return to competition in the 2022 Masters, his first tournament action since the 2020 U.S. Open. He was out of action for over a year due to chronic back injuries as well as a single-car crash near Los Angeles on February 21, 2021, in which he suffered multiple leg fractures.

He made it to the weekend at Augusta National with a +1 after Friday, but faded in his final two rounds and finished at +13 in 47th place. At the PGA Championship a month later, Woods made the cut at +3 after two rounds. But he scored a disastrous 79 in the third round and then withdrew before taking the course on Sunday.