Once again, Tiger Woods is back. The GOAT is making his return to the PGA Tour with some play at The Genesis Invitational. Last summer, Tiger was unable to make the cut at The Open. Now, he’s ready to get back into the PGA Tour.

We’ve seen Tiger Woods hitting the ball around in The Match. We saw Tiger and his son Charlie teaming up and competing together as well. However, we are going to once again see Woods take on a PGA Tour event.

At 47 years old, Tiger is still going strong. We’ll see just how well he does at Riviera just a week from now.

Tiger Woods will compete next week at Riviera.



His first start since The Open 2022. pic.twitter.com/oVvBhkLLdl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2023

Any time that Tiger plays, it’s a big deal. For better or worse, he is golf. And, let’s not pretend that everyone isn’t cheering for Woods to be in contention on Sunday. Seeing him in his signature red with a chance to win is something unmatched in the sport.

Ahead of the big weekend, Tiger Woods is excited. Let’s hope he’s healthy and waiting to give a strong performance.

I'm ready to play an ACTUAL PGA Tour event next week @thegenesisinv — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 10, 2023

Tiger Woods seems to have a new appreciation for the sport, and perhaps life. As he watches his son grow up and turn into quite a player himself, it is worth noting his change in attitude. Maybe it will help lead him to victory in his comeback.

Tiger Woods is PGA Loyal

There was a lot of talk about LIV Golf coming in and taking Tiger Woods. With as much money as Woods has made in his career between golfing and sponsorships, it just doesn’t make sense to sell out. Besides, Tiger is at a point where he’s had his redemption already, no need to ruin that progress.

Instead, we’ve seen Tiger emphasize his relationship with the PGA Tour. He’s not going anywhere it seems. His announcement that he’s coming back to play in the Genesis Invitational is big for more reasons than just Woods playing. At a time when the sport is split in two, this helps center things for the PGA.

At this point, there are no expectations with Tiger Woods as far as performance. We don’t know if he will make it the whole weekend or not. We don’t know if he is going to perform up to standard with his peers

However, there is a chance. And if there is a chance, then golf fans are going to tune in. Simple as that.