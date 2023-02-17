Tiger Woods Apologizes for Tampon Prank on Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods apologized for a joke that missed the mark during the Genesis Open on Thursday. A photo captured the PGA Tour superstar passing a tampon to Justin Thomas after outdriving him on the ninth hole.

On Friday, Woods was asked about the “prank” following his second round.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games but obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods said. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case — it was just friends having fun.

Here’s tiger on his joke with JT: pic.twitter.com/T7wgSzcr78 — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) February 17, 2023

“As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time. Virally, I think this did not come across that way but, between us, it was different.”

Woods played with Thomas and Rory McIlroy in the first two rounds of the Genesis Open, an event he’s hosting. He carded 1-over-par through the first two rounds.

Woods handed Thomas a tampon, which was then discarded to the ground. The two then started laughing as they walked towards their second shots.

@NoLayingUp @TronCarterNLU @ngschuNLU @DJPie @SportsSturm Tiger out drives Rory and JT. Am I crazy for thinking this is Tiger handing JT a tampon right after? pic.twitter.com/eevKsvDgXf — conrad steele (@cnrdstl) February 16, 2023

That “prank” didn’t sit well with a lot of people on social media. Based on his presser, Woods didn’t expect to receive that kind of backlash.

Heading into the Genesis Open, golf fans expressed excitement for Woods’ return to the golf course. The 47-year-old has been selective in the events he’s played in since his devastating car accident two years ago.

For the most part, Woods received a lot of support in his return to a competitive tournament. Well, until the ninth hole on Thursday.