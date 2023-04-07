Tiger Woods Calls Pain ‘Constant’ Amid Slow Start At The Masters

Tiger Woods grimaced throughout his opening round of the Masters. The leg injuries he suffered in a near fatal car wreck two years ago still were impacting his game.

He has an early afternoon tee time at Augusta National for his second round. Rather than speculating on whether he can win his sixth Masters, golf analysts now ponder if he’ll make the cut.

Reporters asked Tiger Woods how he felt after shooting an opening round 74, which was two over par. The unofficial cut line after today’s round is plus 3, although that can change.

“Sore,” Woods said, as he described the pain level. His right leg, he said, hurts the most. The 47-year-old also has problems with his back. Some of the issues can be attributed to the car wreck. Others are what happens to the body of a middle-aged golfer, even one as fit as Tiger Woods.

One reporter asked “are there other shots where the pain is more focused, or is it something that’s constant?”

“It’s constant,” he said.

The crowd watches as Tiger Woods looked over his putt on the 18th green to finish Thursday’s round. He parred the hole. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods Liked His Driving, But Bemoaned Not Shooting Lower in Thursday’s Round

Overall, he was blunt with his assessment.

“Well, I felt like I drove it good,” Tiger Woods said. “I just didn’t do the job I needed to do to get the ball close. (Thursday) was the opportune time to get the ball, get the round under par, and I didn’t do that … Most of the guys are going low. (Thursday) was the day to do it. Hopefully, (Friday) I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper and kind of inch my way through it.

“This is going to be an interesting finish to the tournament with the weather coming in,” he said. “If I can just kind of hang in there, maybe kind of inch my way back, hopefully it will be positive towards the end.”

When Tiger Woods hit the course Friday, the expected bad weather still was holding off. The Masters changed everyone’s tee time by 30 minutes in anticipation of the expected rain and wind. Temperatures were flirting with 80 as Woods warmed up on the driving range. However, the winds shifted right before his tee time. Temperatures should start dropping significantly by the time he finishes.

His round starts at 12:54 p.m. Eastern. Like Thursday, he’ll play with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. His playing partners are both contenders after Thursday’s round. Hovland shot a 65 and Schauffele fired a 68.

And Tiger Woods probably is well aware of this fact. Analytics and simple anecdotes tell golfers you need a hot start to win the Masters. Of the last 17 winners, all were within the top 11 after the first round. In fact, this stat holds true with 70 of the past 86 champions.

Last golfer to buck the trend? That’s Tiger Woods, who was tied for 33rd after round one in the 2005 Masters. He still managed the green jacket.