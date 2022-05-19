Tiger Woods is Creating Top-Tier Mini Golf Courses in Florida for PopStroke

Everyone knows Tiger Woods: The PGA Tour Golfer, but how about Tiger Woods: The Mini Golf Course Designer?

Arguably one of the best professional golfers of all time, Woods knows more about the sport than most people. As he’s played golf throughout his entire life, Woods has learned everything there is to know. However, when did he decide to get into the miniature golf course design business?

According to Front Office Sports, Woods – who is the co-owner of PopStroke Entertainment Group – is designing “ultimate mini-golf courses.” While PopStroke currently has three locations in Florida, there are plans for six more to open in the Sunshine State by wintertime.

Sarasota’s location is the largest PopStroke property to date – and Woods designed the location’s two 18-hole putting courses. As shared by Front Office Sports, the designs made by Tiger feature fairways, bunkers and a rough. Yep, it’s like a real golf course – just putt-putt style. That’s pretty dang cool, if you ask me.

For the first time, Tiger Woods and his team are creating ultimate mini-golf courses.



Tiger's designs for PopStroke incorporate fairways, bunkers, and rough like a traditional golf course.



Once on the course, food/drinks can be ordered from an app and delivered directly to you. pic.twitter.com/LJuUCioNma — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 18, 2022

As stated on their website, PopStroke is “a family-friendly golf and outdoor dining experience featuring two 18-hole Tiger Woods-designed putting courses.” Not only are the mini golf courses the best there is, but each PopStroke location also features top-tier food and drinks. It seems to me that I need to make a trip to a PopStroke when I’m back in Florida.

Tiger Is Participating in This Week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills

After impressively making it through the entire weekend at The Masters in Augusta, Tiger Woods is now hoping to do the same at Southern Hills. Although he finished in 47th place at The Masters, it was the fact Tiger – who fought back from a serious injury – was able to play round-after-round that made it so impressive.

Following The Masters, Woods recovered from the tiring event and is now trying to put together a strong performance in the 2022 PGA Championship – which will run through Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.