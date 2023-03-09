Tiger Woods’ Ex-girlfriend Files Lawsuit To Dissolve NDA So She Can Speak About Relationship

The ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour star Monday, asking a judge to remove her from the nondisclosure agreement (NDA) she was allegedly forced to sign by Woods when they started dating in 2017.

Per ESPN, Erica Herman filed the civil complaint in the Circuit Court of the 19th Judicial Circuit in Martin County, Florida. Herman believes the NDA is “invalid and unenforceable,” and that a trust controlled by the 15-time major champion is using it against her.

Herman’s attorney, Benjamin Hodas, cited the Speak Out Act, which prevents enforcement of NDA’s in instances of sexual assault and harassment. Though he didn’t make any allegations directly involving Woods, Hodas indicated the case contains allegations of sexual abuse.

“This uncertainty is acute and important,” Herman’s complaint said. “Because of the aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her by the Defendant and the trust under his control, the Plaintiff is unsure whether she may disclose, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.

“She is also currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom. There is therefore an active dispute between the Plaintiff and the Defendant for which the Plaintiff needs a clarifying declaration from the Court.”

Herman, who split from Woods this past October, is seeking $30 million in damages. The two were first seen together at the 2017 Presidents Cup. Herman, who was the general manager at Woods’ restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, lived with Woods, according to court documents.

Tiger Woods Skips Players Championship

Woods, 47, made the decision to skip this weekend’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He returned from a seven-month plus layoff when he made his 2023 debut in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Woods finished tied for 45th place after carding a 2-over 73 in the final round.

“It was progress, but obviously I didn’t win,” Woods said. “My streak continues here at Riv. No, I felt like the first couple days I left certainly a lot of shots out there with some putts, especially Friday when I was blocking everything. Yesterday was better. Still wish I could have gotten within a touch of the leaders, but today they’re running away with it.”