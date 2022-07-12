Tiger Woods Has Excellent Response To Retirement Question Ahead of Open Championship: ‘Who, Me? No’

For those concerned about Tiger Woods‘ future in golf … don’t be. The 15-time major championship winner and one of the greatest players in PGA Tour history took about a half-second to dispel any notion that retirement is an option right now.

Woods is preparing for this year’s Open Championship at St. Andrew’s, which closes out the 2022 championship schedule in golf. Prior to the tournament, the three-time winner of the Claret Jug seemed to be caught off guard by a question relating to potential retirement.

Woods smacked that notion harder than a driver off the tee box.

“Who, me? Retire? No. No, no, no … I’m not retiring,” Woods responded. “Am I not playing a full schedule? Yes. I’ve told you guys that many times. That’s just my reality. I don’t like it but I just have to accept it. But as far as retiring, no.”

Tiger Woods says he’s not retiring any time soon. Golf fans can sleep easy 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1SMH0WVmDO — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) July 12, 2022

Do you feel that strong breeze? That’s the aftermath of the collective sigh of relief from golf fans across the world.

Though Woods isn’t winning major championships or PGA Tour events at the same clip as his run in the 2000s, he’s still must-watch television. After his 2019 victory at The Masters, there’s still some hope that Woods can continue to add to his collection of major titles.

Tiger Woods’ Incredible Return to Golf

In February 2021, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident that could’ve ended his golf career — and his life. He suffered multiple leg injuries and doubt emerged about his ability to play in a competitive tournament again.

A year later, Woods made the trek to Augusta National and participated in The Masters. He made the weekend cut, a feat in itself, even for the five-time winner of the green jacket.

Woods also participated in the PGA Championship, completing three rounds before withdrawing from the tournament. He took the U.S. Open off and returned to the links for this week’s Open Championship to close out the major schedule.

That competitive edge is still there, too, as Woods believes he has a chance to add another Claret Jug to his collection.

“This may be, you know, my last chance — I’ll be playing at St. Andrew’s with a chance to compete at the highest level,” Woods said. “If it comes around in five, six, seven, eight years — whatever the timeframe is — who knows if I’ll be playing the game of golf at this level? I don’t know. So, yeah, I appreciate every single moment.”

Woods said he’s doing “all of his homework” and everything possible to give himself “a shot going into the back nine on Sunday.”

It’s been miraculous just to see Woods compete at the major championships this year. It’d be even more special if he is in contention come Sunday.