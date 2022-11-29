Tiger Woods Fires Serious Shots at LIV Golf, Greg Norman: WATCH

Tiger Woods doesn’t need a golf club in his hands to start taking swings. The PGA Tour superstar fired a missile at LIV Golf and Greg Norman during a press conference at the Hero World Challenge.

Over the past year, there’s been a lot of tension between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Several golfers have jumped ship on the old, well-established league and swam over to the bright, flashy start-up. Thus far, there hasn’t been a lot of common ground between the two sides.

A reporter asked Woods what would need to happen in order for the PGA Tour and LIV golf to have a more “amicable” relationship. The 15-time major championship winner didn’t hold back.

“I think Greg (Norman) has to go, first of all,” Woods said. “And then the litigation against us and then our countersuit against them. Those would then have to be at a stay, as well. So, then we could talk.”

Woods continued by saying that Norman’s animosity and ill-will towards the PGA Tour is a big issue in the two sides working together. He doesn’t believe that a potential truce could be made with “The Shark” as a representative for LIV.

“As it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity toward the tour itself,” Woods said. “I don’t see that happening.”

Woods — along with other stars like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy — has voiced continued support for the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and others have joined LIV Golf.

Tiger Woods Withdraws from Hero World Challenge

Everyone loves to see Tiger Woods speaking his mind in a press conference. But that wasn’t the only news related to the golf superstar this week. Unfortunately, an injury will keep him outside the ropes this week.

In a statement released on Monday, Woods revealed that he’s suffering from plantar fasciitis. He will not participate in the Hero World Challenge, scheduled for this weekend.

“In my preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods said in a statement. “After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship.”

Woods did say he plans to participate in The Match (Saturday, Dec. 10) and the PNC Championship (Dec. 15-18).