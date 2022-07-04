Tiger Woods Flashes Some Good, Some Bad in First Professional Round of Golf in Nearly Two Months

Tiger Woods played his first professional round in nearly two months on Monday at the JP McManus Pro-Am. The event in Limerick, Ireland, is essentially a tune-up for many players who are expected to play in The Open Championship next week at the Old Course at St. Andrews from July 14-17.

There was some good and there was some bad for the 46-year-old.

The good? A slick, uphill chip-in for eagle on the par-five 12th hole.

Tiger Woods gives the Irish fans something to cheer about with an eagle chip-in.pic.twitter.com/eTd5Ip55ac — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 4, 2022

The bad? A putt from off the green, which rolled back down to his feet.

Golf is cruel. Even to one of the best to ever play the game.



📺: @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/tiKmP5ghdL — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 4, 2022

Woods finished with a score of +5. Out of the 50 professional players in the field, he is currently tied for 43rd in the two-day event. There were low scores, but not by Woods – Xander Schauffle fired -8, while Rickie Fowler posted -5.

He a cart around most of the course, likely to take it as easy on his body as possible. Even though he did not play well, it was nice to see Woods out there – and in good spirits – for the first time since he had to retire from the PGA Championship after only three rounds due to injury.

A few weeks ago, the severity of Woods’ injury was revealed in a fan’s social media photo – and it was not pretty. Honestly, the fact that he is playing at all is remarkable. And seeing him with a smile on his face and a big crowd of supporters behind him in the gallery is always a beautiful sight.

But considering where his game – and body – currently stands, it is hard to imagine Woods capturing his third Claret Jug and 16th career major on the PGA Tour next week.

Is Tiger Woods’ Body Ready to Go?

In an interview on April 10 after a 47th-place finish at Augusta National, Tiger Woods said that he would only play in the “big events.”

A couple of weeks after withdrawing from the PGA Championship, Woods tweeted a statement that he would not be playing in the 122nd U.S. Open in June. In the tweet, he also mentioned the importance of playing both in the JP McManus Pro-Am and The Open Championship. Those tournaments both mean a lot to him.

“I am looking forward to St Andrews – that is near and dear to my heart,” Woods said. “I’ve won two Opens there. It’s the home of golf and my favorite course in the world. I will be there for that one.”