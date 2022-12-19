Tiger Woods Gives Major Shoutout to Ex-Wife Elin During PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and ex-wife Elin Nordegren might have their differences, but the PGA Tour superstar is still wishing his former spouse well. He and son, Charlie, turned to the camera during the PNC Championship and congratulated Nordegren on welcoming a new baby into the world on Thursday

According to Jason Sobel of Action Network, Tiger asked NBC to have a camera by the first tee box. After he and Charlie teed off, they both congratulated Nordegren on the baby.

Charlie is the son of Tiger and Nordegren.

Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) December 17, 2022

That’s a pretty awesome gesture from the 15-time major champion and his son. It would’ve been easy to just ignore the moment, but the father-son duo wanted to send some well wishes.

Tiger and Charlie finished the PNC Championship tied for eighth place.

Charlie Woods Provides Epic Response to Question

Tiger and Charlie Woods didn’t come away winners from the PNC Championship in Orlando, but the father-son duo was able to spend quality time together on the golf course. And, even when they’re not winning, they’re incredibly entertaining.

After Sunday’s round, Tiger and Charlie were asked what they learned about each other’s game while on the course. That’s when the 13-year-old provided a hilarious response that even got his old man laughing.

“I feel like I already knew what he was capable of, and then yesterday, that’s the best he’s ever played in a while,” Charlie said. “That kind of shocked me a little bit.”

Tiger shook his head, smiled and said, “Yeah … I used to be good.”

“It was neat to roll back the clock a little bit and show him what I used to be capable of,” he continued.

Tiger has battled a slew of injuries over the past several years, hindering his game. Just being on the course right now is a feat in itself. Golf fans everywhere have been happy to see both Tiger and Charlie swinging the clubs.