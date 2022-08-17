Tiger Woods Had ‘A Good Meeting’ with Other PGA Tour Stars Amid Battle Against LIV Golf

While LIV Golf attempts to poach golf’s greatest sensation, Tiger Woods continues to resist the near-billion dollar temptation. As the best example of hope remaining on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf’s wreckage of the game places a larger importance on Woods’ presence with PGA.

Woods – already a billionaire – is tasking himself with rallying the Tour, bringing a sense of comradery back to golf. Calling a meeting of the top players that remain with the PGA, Woods flew to the site of this week’s BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware.

On Tuesday, Woods and Rickie Fowler met with their peers to discuss the imminent future of the Tour. While ESPN spoke to an anonymous attendee, the player said, “It was about all the top players getting on the same page.” The player later suggested, “It was a good meeting.”

Among those invited were prominent Tour stars Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. While the meeting did not include PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan, there is an expectation that he will address the players in the near future.

The Tour combats the loss of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and more. But PGA still boasts players like Tiger Woods, Fowler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris. However, Cameron Smith – the world’s No. 2-ranked player – is LIV Golf’s next target.

Great Divide Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf Widens

On the heels of nine LIV golfers signing onto an antitrust lawsuit against their former league, PGA is firing back at defectors. Additionally, three players, including Talor Gooch, filed temporary restraining orders against the Tour to allow their participation in the FedEx Cup. However, a judge sided with the PGA Tour, continuing the banishment.

Meanwhile, PGA’s Billy Horschel voiced his opinion on his former peers jumping ship for the Saudi-backed league. Horschel said, “There’s a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren’t telling the truth, that are lying about some things that I can’t stand to just sit here and be diplomatic about it.”