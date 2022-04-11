Tiger Woods Releases Heartfelt Statement After Scottie Scheffler Wins The Masters

While Tiger Woods made his 22nd consecutive cut after the second round at the Masters, he couldn’t finish the tournament on top. Of course, the fact that he was able to play at the level he did this weekend is amazing in itself. It wasn’t the tournament he wanted, but still, kudos to the GOAT. However, always humble, Tiger sent a congratulatory message to Scottie Scheffler.

When Tiger said he believed he could win the Masters, I think he meant it. However, reality sinks in at times, and every athlete has bad runs. So, no one is holding anything against Woods by any means. His message to Scheffler was short but appropriate.

“I didn’t play my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “I don’t think words can describe that. Congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on an outstanding win. It’s been a special run.”

It has been a special run, indeed. Scheffler has gone from young up and comer to the No. 1 golfer in the world, and now Masters champion. That green jacket looked pretty good on him, didn’t it? The 25-year-old is now in an elite club and is the biggest name in the sport short of Tiger Woods himself, especially at the Masters. Still, he was able to get the attention to turn from Tiger’s involvement in the tournament to what a great tournament Scheffler was having himself.

By the time everything was said and done, Tiger finished 47th overall. He was six above in the final round, +13 for the entire tournament. That’s not where he imagined himself being when things started out. However, that’s how things go sometimes.

Scheffler fought off a couple of valiant comebacks, though.

Tiger Woods Falters While Scheffler Rises at the Masters

In his return to competition, it was fun and awesome to see Tiger Woods back on the course at the Masters. He was clearly still hurting at times, and you can’t fault him for that. However, it was so much fun to watch Scheffler do his thing on the course. He had a surging Cameron Smith in his pairing. The pressure was on. Smith and his great hair had won the hearts of the world.

However, when the two started to tee up for the 11th hole, things changed. Not to mention, Rory McIlroy was making a surge of his own later on in the course. The golfer from Northern Ireland was -8 on the day and shot up the board to claim second on the day. As for Smith, things would get shaky on the 11th hole as mentioned earlier, and wouldn’t improve much. The Aussie athlete just couldn’t close out the tournament.

A big tournament for Tiger Woods once again at the Masters. He put on the best performance that he could muster and excited fans by returning to the sport yet again. And, what a weekend from Scheffler who was able to hold off two very talented golfers in Smith and McIlroy.