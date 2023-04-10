Jason Day Reveals the Gruesome Reason Tiger Woods Withdrew From The 2022 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods played through three days of sloppy-weather golf at The Masters in great pain. Fellow golfer Jason Day revealed a more gruesome reason why Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship.

The story broke amid his withdrawal from the 2023 Masters Tournament after he made the cut.

Woods was in a horrific car crash in early 2021. That led to many screws inserted into his surgically repaired right leg.

Day alluded to Woods’ injuries from the car crash at the PGA Championship.

“I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA [Championship] was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was,” Day said, via GolfChannel.com.

How Woods was able to play three rounds of golf at the major championship last year is unfathomable. At least, based on that reported story from Day.

Woods cited a reaggravation of his plantar fasciitis during The Masters as to why he withdrew prior to resuming Round 3 Sunday. The cold weather and heavy rain vastly affected the golfer’s body, which saw many injuries in the latter stages of his career.

Tiger Woods Withdraws Amid Injuries

Day also talked about Woods’ Masters weekend.

“He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday,” Day said. “It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again. It didn’t look like, it wasn’t the perfect conditions for him to be able to at least get through the round. It’s disappointing, but that’s just kind of, I think, where we’re at with how his body is right now.”

Woods tweeted Sunday about his decision to withdraw, prior to Day sharing a gruesome story.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to (The Masters) who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!” Woods tweeted.

During an interview session with reporters on Thursday, Woods said he was feeling sore consistently.

“It’s constant,” Woods said.

One of the good things about Woods’ performance in a weird Masters was when he made the cut. He tied the record for consecutive cuts made at the tournament with 23.

The record is shared by Woods, Fred Couple and Gary Player. Despite his injuries and lack of consistent playing time, there’s little doubt he will try for the solo record in 2024.