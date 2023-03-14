Tiger Woods’ Lawyers Slam ‘Jilted Ex-girlfriend’ Erica Herman’s Lawsuit

Tiger Woods’ lawyers slammed his ex-girlfriend Erica Herman amid the latter’s lawsuit against the golfer. Herman initially filed a lawsuit to dissolve an NDA in order to speak about their previous relationship.

Herman, who split from Woods in October, sought $30 million in damages. The two were first seen together at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Herman, who was the general manager at Woods’ restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, lived with Woods, according to court documents.

However, Woods’ lawyers recently fired back.

“Tiger Woods’ lawyers dismissed the notion that Erica Herman’s claims constitute a ‘sexual assault dispute’ or a ‘sexual harassment dispute’ amid her lawsuit against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Trust,” Ryan Gaydos of Fox News wrote. “According to new court documents filed Monday in Florida, Woods’ lawyers say that Herman did not allege any sexual harassment or assault claims against the legendary golfer.

“(They said) the ‘bare reference to the statute, without any allegations to support its application to the facts of this case, is insufficient to relieve Ms. Herman from her contractual obligation to arbitrate.’”

Then, his lawyers slammed his ex-girlfriend and her attempts with the lawsuit.

“Woods’ lawyers called Herman’s case against the golfer ‘a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect,’” Gaydos wrote. “Furthermore, the lawyers described Herman as a ‘jilted ex-girlfriend.’”

Not only that, Woods made a statement, according to court documents. He also slammed Herman.

“Ms. Herman’s position is utterly meritless,” Woods stated in the documents, via Page Six. “It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect.”

Herman never publicly accused him of sexual assault.

Tiger Woods Skips Players Championship

The legend made the decision to skip last weekend’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He returned from a seven-month plus layoff when he made his 2023 debut in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Woods finished tied for 45th place after carding a 2-over 73 in the final round.

“It was progress, but obviously I didn’t win,” Woods said. “My streak continues here at Riv. No, I felt like the first couple days I left certainly a lot of shots out there with some putts, especially Friday when I was blocking everything. Yesterday was better. Still wish I could have gotten within a touch of the leaders, but today they’re running away with it.”