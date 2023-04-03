Tiger Woods Masters Practice Round Mistake Sends Golf World Into a Frenzy

There should be no love lost this week between some of the golfers participating in this year’s Masters. With several having hopped over to LIV, not everyone is so buddy-buddy out on the course anymore. One of those interesting pairings would be between Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau. Considering a mix-up this morning, we very nearly got that delicate interaction on Monday too.

In a tweet from Rex Hoggard, he said Woods was out playing a practice round at Augusta today. The interesting bit about the tweet, though, is that he was reportedly playing with DeChambeau.

Tiger Woods out early at Augusta National. Playing with Bryson DeChambeau, Fred Couples and Tom Kim. — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) April 3, 2023

That would’ve been wild considering the information that Woods had reportedly cut ties with DeChambeau. That stems from his decision to join LIV. However, it was all cleaned up rather quickly as it was then clear that Tiger Woods played the round with Couples, Kim, and Rory McIlroy, not DeChambeau.

Practice round board in press building briefly showed Tiger's name alongside Bryson, Freddie and Tom Kim, playing 15.



However, Tiger actually recently teed off the back with Freddie, Tom and Rory McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/fv07vVY8t2 — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 3, 2023

This new rivalry between those faithful to the PGA and those who have ‘defected’ to LIV makes scenarios like this as compelling as it does petty. While it would have made for a very chilly practice round, we can all rest assured knowing that Tiger Woods’ beef is still firmly going on.

Tiger Woods Spotted at Augusta National Ahead of The Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods was spotted Sunday at Augusta National ahead of the 2023 Masters Tournament, indicating he’s good to go, health-wise.

After Woods was involved in a car crash in February of 2021, he eventually, and miraculously, returned to professional golf. He played in last year’s Masters, made the cut and finished in 47th place.

But after a couple of starts since last year’s Masters, Woods might be a little healthier as he gears up this week.

.@TigerWoods spent some time @TheMasters practice facility on Sunday. ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley stopped by to talk to Tiger, then Woods went to play the second nine after his range session. @WJBFSports @WJBF pic.twitter.com/92LxYxcHwo — Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWJBF) April 2, 2023

As shared by Brendan Robertson of WJBF, Tiger Woods chatted with Chairman Fred Ridley during his appearance and played the back nine of the course.

Woods is a five-time Masters champion with his most recent green jacket in 2019. The 47-year-old completed one of the greatest sports comebacks in recent memory with his title four years ago.

After numerous injuries, surgeries, and personal issues, Tiger Woods eventually won his 15th major at the 2019 Masters.

Woods did not officially announce his participation in this year’s Masters, but he was listed in the event’s pre-tournament press conference. He’s scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.