Tiger Woods was spotted Sunday at Augusta National ahead of the 2023 Masters Tournament, indicating he’s good to go, health-wise.

After Woods was involved in a car crash in February of 2021, he eventually, and miraculously, returned to professional golf. He played in last year’s Masters, made the cut and finished in 47th place.

But after a couple of starts since last year’s Masters, Woods might be a little healthier as he gears up this week.

.@TigerWoods spent some time @TheMasters practice facility on Sunday. ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley stopped by to talk to Tiger, then Woods went to play the second nine after his range session. @WJBFSports @WJBF pic.twitter.com/92LxYxcHwo — Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWJBF) April 2, 2023

As shared by Brendan Robertson of WJBF, Woods chatted with Chairman Fred Ridley and played the back nine of the course.

Woods is a five-time Masters champion with his most recent green jacket in 2019. The 47-year-old completed one of the greatest sports comebacks in recent memory with his title four years ago.

After numerous injuries, surgeries and personal issues, Woods won his 15th major at the 2019 Masters.

Woods did not officially announce his participation in this year’s Masters, but he was listed in the event’s pre-tournament press conference. He’s scheduled for Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Whether or not he can win the whole thing, fans are certainly excited to see Woods back at Augusta National. If he wins, it’d be his sixth green jacket. That would tie him for most all-time with Jack Nicklaus.

Woods would only be two behind Nicklaus’ 18 career majors, also a record.

Tiger Woods and Mike Trout Team Up To Create ‘Trout National’ in New Jersey

Not only did Woods arrive at The Masters, he announced a new project.

Woods and Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout teamed up to create a new golf course in the MLB superstar’s hometown.

Trout National – The Reserve, will open for member play in 2025 in Vineland, New Jersey. Construction for the championship golf course is set to start this year.

“I’m so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project and doing it in a community that means so much to me,” Trout said in a press release, via Golf Digest. “I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville, met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make South Jersey our off-season home. (We) always cherish the time we get to spend there.”

With The Masters on deck, Woods had plenty of good announcements this spring.