Tiger Woods and Mike Trout Teaming Up To Create ‘Trout National’ Golf Course in New Jersey

Tiger Woods, the biggest star on the PGA Tour, and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, are teaming up to create a new golf course in the MLB superstar’s hometown.

Trout National – The Reserve, will open for member play in 2025 in Vineland, New Jersey, the town where the three-time American League MVP was born. Construction for the championship golf course is slated to start this year.

We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National – The Reserve. pic.twitter.com/V8eMGEUYdS — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 27, 2023

“I’m so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project and doing it in a community that means so much to me,” Trout said in a press release, via Golf Digest. “I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make South Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there.”

Mike Trout Excited to Partner with Tiger Woods to Build New Golf Course

Trout, 31, is an avid golfer and told Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated he carries a handicap of “seven or eight.” At his best, Trout averages an astounding “330 to 360” yards on his drives. Trout’s love for the game led to the idea of building a golf course, which first entered his mind in 2020 just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We sat down and said, ‘Look, if an opportunity comes up it would be a great thing to do. I want to own a course,’” Trout said. “We were close to owning a course when COVID-19 hit. A lot of stuff wasn’t going our way, so we backed out of the deal. We just said, ‘If an opportunity comes down the road, we’ll explore it.’

“It was probably a year or two later somebody sent me drone footage of somebody attempting to build a couple of holes in Vineland while courses were shut down. I sent it to my brother, Tyler, and said, ‘Can you look into this for me?’”

He called the opportunity to work with the 15-time major winner “surreal.”

“My favorite golfer growing up obviously was Tiger,” Trout said. “I thought it would be pretty cool to reach out. We reached out, got a positive vibe when we mentioned it and got his team down to the site. Once Tiger’s team came down to the site, they loved it. It’s surreal. I mean, it’s friggin’ Tiger!

“We talk now. I’m starting to get to know him. I talk to him over the telephone. It’s pretty crazy.”