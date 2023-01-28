Uber Driver Reveals Proof That Tiger Woods is Really a People Person After All

Tiger Woods is a people person after all according to one Uber driver down in Orlando.

According to Twitter user The Par Train, a popular golf podcast, the host took a ride in an Uber down in Central Florida. His driver picked up Woods earlier this month.

That’s not the biggest catch though, which revealed Woods as quite the people person.

“​​I’m in an Uber in Orlando and my driver just told me he picked up Tiger a few weeks ago,” the tweet thread read. Keep reading, it gets better. ‘He takes Ubers?! I asked. Yep and he isn’t ‘Tiger’ in the Uber app. He’s just ‘T.’ Apparently Tiger likes Uber so he doesn’t have to be bothered with arranging a car service. ‘Did he talk?’ I asked.

“‘Oh yeah,’ my driver said. Tiger was on the phone when he got in the car but when he hung up he looks at the driver and said ‘Ok I’m sure you have a ton of questions. Go ahead.’

“They talked the whole ride. The driver asked what it’s like being Tiger Woods. He talked about the pressure, living up to his younger self. He talked the most about Charlie and his love for the game being strong as ever. Tiger Woods then joked with the driver about the rumor of his ‘bad tipping.’ He then proceeded to place a $100 bill on the driver’s shoulder. ‘Keep this between us so we can keep that rumor going (smiles).’

“Tiger Woods. Solid tipper, loves golf as much as ever, just a proud dad and takes Ubers (thank God). One of us.”

Well it seems like the presumed GOAT of golf is just like everyone else. Woods is a people person because he also takes Ubers, like the everyday traveler.

Since he likes to be low key, we can appreciate it. However, the people are not quite like Woods in terms of his golf game.

You don’t win 15 majors and 82 tournaments as a professional by accident. Sure, we can pretend we’re like Woods because we use a rideshare app.

However, just because Woods is like us, does not mean we can measure up to his golf skill. Heck, we can’t measure up to his son Charlie, who is already out driving his father.

God bless you for the tip Tiger, the drivers certainly appreciate it. Hey, it gives the people a positive story to share.