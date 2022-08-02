Tiger Woods Reportedly Turned Down $700-800 Million To Join LIV Golf

The legend of Tiger Woods continues to grow, even off the golf course. One of the greatest players in PGA Tour backed up his loyalty to the league by walking away from a pile of money offered by LIV Golf.

This week, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman told FOX News’ Tucker Carlson that Woods was offered between $700-$800 million to join the Saudi-backed league. Woods turned the money down.

Basically, Woods walked away from a nearly-billion-dollar offer to stick with the PGA Tour. With so many professional golfers closing their eyes and taking the money, the 15-time major champion held his ground.

Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods somewhere in the range of $700 to $800 million to join the tour — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 2, 2022

The figure Norman tossed out is four times the amount former PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson received. His deal is estimated at approximately $200 million.

In July, Woods spoke honestly and harshly about LIV Golf. He didn’t have much time for those who turned their back on the PGA Tour, either.

“What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”

At last week’s LIV event, Bryson DeChambeau says he and Woods haven’t spoken since making the move to the new tour.

An Easier Decision for Tiger Woods Than Others?

There’s no question Tiger Woods’ popularity will grow after Greg Norman’s confession to Tucker Carlson this week. Turning down that kind of cash isn’t the easiest thing to do.

It might be easier for Woods than others, though. Just recently, the winner of 82 PGA Tour events reached billionaire status. Forbes announced the news earlier this year. Woods joins just two other professional athletes — Michael Jordan and LeBron James — to achieve that status.

Per Forbes, Woods earned $1.7 billion through salary, endorsements and other income. So, yeah, giving LIV the thumbs down might’ve been easier for Woods than most.

Still, Woods backed up his words. With so many golfers pledging their commitment to the PGA Tour and later turning their back when LIV knocks on the door, it’s refreshing to see someone stand his ground.