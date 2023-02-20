Tiger Woods Reveals When He Plans To Play Next After Genesis Invitational

To the delight of many golf fans, Tiger Woods returned to competitive action last weekend. The 15-time major winner hosted and participated in the PGA Tour‘s Genesis Open, finishing the event one shot under par.

Now, the question becomes, when will Woods tee it up again? That’s the question golf’s superstar was asked after finishing his round on Sunday, shooting a 2-over-par 73 to close the event.

“Competitively, I don’t know,” Woods said. “My goal each and every year here going forward is to play in all the majors. I’m not going to play too much more than that. My body, my leg and my back won’t allow me to play much more than that anymore. That was my goal last year. I was able to play three of the four. This year, I can hopefully play all four. That’s going to be my schedule going forward because of the limitations I have.”

Tiger Woods after his first tournament in 2023 🎤 pic.twitter.com/IP6V2Mrj7b — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 19, 2023

Woods talked about the way his body felt after playing a complete four-round tournament over the weekend. While he says he’s swinging the club well, it’s his overall health that could potentially hold him back.

“My game is fine. Yeah, it is rusty, I made some silly mistakes here and there. … But, overall, I feel like I hit the ball like I’ve been hitting at home,” Woods said. “Now, I have to bring it out here where I have to walk from Point A to Point B and that was always the difficulty of it.”

Woods might not play as frequently as when he was in his prime, but he’s still a huge draw for the PGA Tour — in case that wasn’t proven over the weekend.

Tiger Woods Leaves Josh Allen Starstruck

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned into a little kid again on Sunday when he got to meet one of idols. Following the final round of the Genesis Open, Tiger Woods met the NFL quarterback while walking off the course.

The two exchanged a few words and a handshake before parting ways. Although Allen is no stranger to these kinds of encounters, he says meeting Woods felt a little bit different.

“A little starstruck, obviously,” Allen said. “He’s one of the only athletes — he and Kobe are the only guys where I actually felt my heart beat faster. … That was pretty cool. I’ll never forget it. Yeah, kinda speechless.”

It was pretty cool to see that Woods still has that kind of impact for golf fans … even those who are fellow professional athletes.