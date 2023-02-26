Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Announce Incredible, Made-For-TV Golf League With Superstar Lineup

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have officially broken ground on the arena which will house their new high-tech golf league, TGL.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the arena was held this past Tuesday at Palm Beach State College, per ESPN. TGL will work in partnership with the PGA Tour and debut in January 2024. Including Woods and McIlroy, the league has 11 commitments thus far: world No. 1 Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele.

The field comprises six of the top-10 in the Official World Golf Ranking and the game’s biggest draw in Woods. The format is as follows: Six teams made up of three PGA Tour players will face off in match play on a data-driven virtual course. The course features a short-game complex for chipping and putting.

The two-hour matches will be played on Monday nights with fans in attendance. 15 matches will take place during the regular season followed by semifinals and a final. TGL players will be mic’d-up throughout the matches.

“In terms of fan experience, it’s going to be nothing like golf has offered before,” McIlroy said. “… It’s going to give the viewer at home and also the people in the arena just more of an in-depth of sort of how we do things and how we sort of think through things in our head. It’s just a more in-depth look into that.”

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Excited for New Golf League

Woods said the league will bring excitement and offer something different.

“We’re going to have excitement, we’re going to have something different, something that is passionate,” Woods said. “We’ve been involved in teams before whether it’s Ryder Cup, President’s Cup, Irish national teams, for me high school, college, whatever it is. You’re going to get home and away. You’re going to get some people that you want to win and not win. We’re going to have that type of excitement.”