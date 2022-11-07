Tiger Woods Set To Play in Next Installment of The Match To Raise Money for Hurricane Ian Relief

Once again, the best in golf are joining forces for a one-of-a-kind event. The next installment of The Match, and Tiger Woods is back. This event might be the best one yet. With Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth competing alongside the GOAT.

This is going to be a battle between two superstar duos. Tiger is going to team up with Rory as they try to take down JT and Spieth. It would be impossible to pick four better players for this event. Under the lights, golf like we never get to see it played any other time of the year.

This is all going down on December 10th.

Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. pic.twitter.com/IdaVY6HGV8 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 7, 2022

I know that the golf fans here in the Bluegrass State are going to be cheering for Justin Thomas as he tries to take down Tiger in The Match. When golf does events like this, it tells fans that they are trying to be exciting and reach new audiences. There’s nothing better than using the power of the sport to raise money for a great cause.

Of course, Tiger will make his third appearance in The Match. This all started when he took on Phil Mickelson in November of 2018. When it returned in May 2020, it was an all-star ProAm lineup. Woods took on Mickelson and Tom Brady with Peyton Manning on his team.

Hurricane Ian was devastating to a lot of communities. As the golf world comes together to watch this great event, The Match will do much more than entertain folks for a night. The money raised will do a lot of good and it is a great example of how amazing sports can be.

The Match – Tiger Returns

Ever since Tiger struggled in the Open Championship at St. Andrews, he’s been sidelined. The golfer tried to make a return after being in a traumatic car accident. It was amazing he was able to compete in The Masters and the rounds he completed at the PGA Championship.

When Woods came back and won The Masters, claiming his fifth Green Jacket, he solidified himself as the greatest player and the most exciting ever. When he is wearing red on Sunday, it gives you chills. It implores you to turn the channel and watch.

The Match is another chance to see Tiger make a return. He’s had quite a few in the last five years or so. This will be a little more relaxed as these four stars raise money for Hurricane Ian relief.