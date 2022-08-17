CHECK IT OUT: Tiger Woods Shines on the Cover of PGA Tour 2K23 Video Game

Tiger Woods is back … on the cover of a video game! The 15-time major champion will be the face of PGA Tour 2K23, marking the first time since 2013 fans will see his face on the product.

Front Office Sports shared images of the cases for the game this week. Woods will be the face of the cover for the game, which will be released for Xbox one and PS5.

This isn’t a new venture for Woods, who served as the face of the popular video game for over a decade. Before the game’s transition, the legendary golfer’s name was plastered on the title: Tiger Woods PGA Tour.

For the first time since 2013, Tiger Woods is back on the cover of a video game 🎮 pic.twitter.com/DCTWFRgWJv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 17, 2022

Though he’s gone through struggles recently, Woods remains the PGA Tour’s most popular name. Seeing his face on the cover of the latest video game will undoubtedly help sell the product — not that it necessarily needs any additional assistance.

Woods is an 82-time PGA Tour event winner, tied for most all-time. He’s also a 15-time major champion. His latest major victory came in 2019, when he won his fifth green jacket at The Masters.

Tiger Woods’ Popularity May Grown Even More with PGA Tour Support

Tiger Woods didn’t need any help in the popularity department. The star golfer has been the sport’s most recognizable face for decades. But support for the titan might increase thanks to his backing of the PGA Tour and denunciation of LIV Golf.

Woods and Rickie Fowler — both still associated with the PGA Tour — spoke with some of the top golfers who joined the startup league recently. According to ESPN, the golfers in both leagues are hoping to get “on the same page.”

Reports indicate those conversations went well.

As recently as the Open Championship, Woods expressed strong support for the PGA Tour. He didn’t hold back in his criticism of LIV, either.

“What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what’s the incentive to practice?” Woods said. “What’s the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They’re playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”

Woods reportedly turned down between $700-$800 million to join the LIV Golf. CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf Greg Norman confirmed that offer on FOX News — which was four times larger than what Phil Mickelson reportedly received (around $200 million).

Some don’t mind players taking the money and jumping to LIV. Others still believe the PGA Tour is the best route. Woods, pretty clearly, loves the prestige and opportunity the tour presents.