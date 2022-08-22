LOOK: Tiger Woods, Shooter McGavin Link Up for Epic Selfie

It’s quite fitting that in the same year Tiger Woods made his return to golf, he retakes his rightful spot on the cover of the PGA Tour‘s official video game.

2K Sports officially announced Monday that Woods will grace the cover of PGA Tour 2k23, his first appearance since 2013. On any other day that’d be the story, but Woods had something else up his sleeve: A selfie with a fellow golfer — a fellow GOAT if you may. Woods was joined by Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) himself, the star of the 1996 box-office hit “Happy Gilmore.”

Contrary to what was said above, their might’ve been just one GOAT in the photo. And it wasn’t the 15-time major winner — it was the runner-up of the 1996 Tour Championship.

“When the GOAT met Tiger Woods,” the fictional McGavin Twitter account wrote.

Tiger Woods Featured Alongside Another GOAT in PGA Tour 2k23

In addition to being on the cover, Woods will be a playable character. It’s a change fans of the gaming franchise have been clamoring for, as that was not the case in PGA Tour 2k21. Justin Thomas was featured on the cover of the latest edition of the game, but was an unplayable character. The same went for the rest of the PGA Tour stars in the game. Woods, however, won’t be the only star to feature in the game.

For gamers anxiously awaiting the release, a Michael Jordan bonus-pack will be available via pre-order. The Jordan pack will allow users to play as Jordan in certain versions of the game. Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Will Zalatoris will also be prominently featured in the game.

Woods, who serves as the executive director of the game, called the role a “unique opportunity.”

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the executive director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” Woods said in a statement, via ESPN. “2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR.”

PGA Tour 2k23 will release on Oct. 14 — available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.