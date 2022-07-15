Tiger Woods Shoots Second-Round 75, Misses Cut at Open Championship in 150th Place

Just after 3 p.m. local time in St Andrews, Scotland, Tiger Woods made an emotional walk over the Old Course’s famous Swilcan Bridge. The 15-time PGA Tour major championship winner bombed his tee shot on the 18th hole. He walked along the fairway to thunderous applause from the local patrons.

Notably, Woods did not pause for a moment on the Swilcan Bridge. Many legends will when they realize it may be their last time playing The Open Championship at the Old Course at St Andrews. He did shed some tears on the way to his ball, which was just short of the green.

After firing a first-round score of 78 (+6) on Thursday, the 46-year-old came back on Friday for a slightly more respectable 75 (+3). But his overall score of +9 will see him miss the cut, which is expected to be at or around E – for the weekend.

Woods currently sits tied for 150th out of 156 players in the field. Coincidentally, this week marks the 150th anniversary celebration of The Open Championship.

Tiger Woods Talks About Play in Interview Shortly After Round

In an interview with NBC Sports right after his round, Tiger Woods talked about his performance.

“I’m a little ticked I’m not playing on the weekend, but I certainly didn’t play good enough to be around,” he said. “I wish I would have played better. It never really kind of materialized. I fought hard, but unfortunately I could never turn it around. I struggled with the green speeds again today and, consequently, I didn’t make enough birdies.”

Woods only made one bridie on Friday to go along with two bogeys and a double. He did have the opportunity to finish his round with a birdie after a great drive and bump-and-run on the 18th hole. But he missed the four-foot putt that would have given him a silver lining ending to his week.