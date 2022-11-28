Tiger Woods Suffers Another Injury, Pulls Out of December Tournament

Tiger Woods will not be back on the golf course this week, after all. The PGA Tour superstar announced on Monday that he sustained another injury and will miss the Hero World Challenge.

Woods sustained a serious leg injury after a car accident in 2021. Yet, he somehow miraculously made appearances at The Masters, PGA Championship and The Open Championship. But a case of plantar fasciitis, however, has caused the golf star decided to withdraw from the December event.

“In my preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods said in a statement. “After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship.”

The Match is currently scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 and features Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The PNC Championship will run from Dec. 15-18. Woods will be playing alongside his son, Charlie, for that event.

Tiger Woods Still Plans to Participate in The Match

Despite his latest setback, Tiger Woods is still hopeful that he’ll be able to participate in The Match, set for Saturday, Dec. 10. Woods, along with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, are participating in the event to help raise money for Hurricane Ian relief.

Woods and McIlroy with battle Thomas and Spieth in this showdown of PGA Tour superstars. The event will be a 12-hole competition under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Coverage for this awesome event begins at 5 p.m. CT. It will air on TNT.

Hopefully, all four competitors will be healthy and able to participate in the event.