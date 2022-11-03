Tiger Woods Teaming With Rory McIlroy in Latest Edition of ‘The Match’

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will reportedly team together in the latest installment of “Capital One’s The Match.”

Per The Fried Egg, the two will face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Dec. 10 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The 12-hole match will be under lights, tentatively scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start time. The seventh iteration of The Match will be the third to feature strictly PGA Tour players. Earlier this year, it was an all-NFL face-off pitting Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

This will be Woods’ third appearance in The Match. He took part in the inaugural matchup against Phil Mickelson in November 2018. He returned in May 2020 alongside Peyton Manning to defeat Mickelson and Brady. Meanwhile, it will be the first showing for McIlroy, Thomas and Spieth — all of whom are in form coming off strong 2022 seasons on tour.

McIlroy won three times, culminating in a FedEx Cup championship. Thomas captured the PGA Championship for the second time in his career at Southern Hills. Spieth won the RBC Heritage and recorded a 5-0-0 record in the U.S Team’s victory at the Presidents Cup.

Tiger Woods to Make First Appearance Since Open Championship

Woods, however, remains the headliner coming off his triumphant return to the PGA Tour. Woods, just over a year removed from a near-fatal car accident, made the cut at The Masters in April. He withdrew after three rounds of play at the PGA Championship before missing the cut at the Open Championship in perhaps his final outing at St. Andrews.

Woods and McIlroy announced in August the launching of a new golf league, TGL. The tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour will feature players competing on six three-man teams in 15 regular season matches and a playoff. The league will begin in January 2024.

“Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events,” Woods said in the statement, via ESPN. “As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports.

“We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans.”