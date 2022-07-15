WATCH: Tiger Woods in Tears Making Emotional Walk Up 18th Hole at St Andrews

Tiger Woods was in the process of finishing up a two-day score of +9 and missing the cut at The Open Championship. Still, he was overcome with emotion as he hit his tee shot on the 18th hole and walked along the Old Course’s final fairway at St Andrews.

Listen to the crowd as an emotional @TigerWoods makes his way down the 18th at St Andrews. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bEIAKIA8UY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2022

For years, Woods had such a stoic demeanor and rough-around-the-edges personality during his prime on the PGA Tour. It is now so refreshing to see him allow himself to be comfortable letting his guard down. Here was the scene broadcasted on Sirius XM Radio.

“The warmth and the ovation at 18 got to me,” Woods said in an interview with NBA Sports right after his round. “It was just incredible, the amount of understanding and respect from all the people who are involved in this event. There’s something to it that’s just different.”

"The warmth and the ovation at 18… it got to me."@TigerWoods reflected on coming back to compete at St Andrews, and what his future holds for #TheOpen in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/sEoTW18QB0 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2022

Tiger Woods Misses Cut, Finishes 150th; Future Plans Uncertain

After firing a first-round score of 78 (+6) on Thursday, the 46-year-old came back on Friday for a slightly more respectable 75 (+3). But his overall score of +9 will see him miss the cut, which is expected to be at or around E – for the weekend.

A few hours later, Tiger Woods posted a tweet with more reflections on the week.

Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. pic.twitter.com/VHD93MfeSl — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 15, 2022

Woods has talked all year about the significance of playing in this 150th Open Championship at this specific venue. After his round on Thursday, he touched on it once more.

“Any time you get the chance to come back and play the Old Course in The Open, it’s just special. It really is,” he said. “I’ve been lucky enough to have been doing this since 1995. I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another Open here at St Andrews by the time it comes back around here.”

The Open Championship cycles between 10 different courses. Over the next three years, it will take place at Royal Liverpool (2023), Royal Troon (2024) and Royal Portrush (2025).

The tournament typically returns to St Andrews every five years or so. The next one that will be held at the Old Course has not yet been announced, however.