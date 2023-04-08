Tiger Woods Ties Masters Record, Makes The Cut With Help From Justin Thomas

Even at the age of 47, Tiger Woods continues to make history on the golf course. The PGA Tour superstar tied a Masters record by making the cut during the 2023 tournament.

Woods made the cut for a 23rd consecutive time at Augusta National this year, tying the most all-time. He shares that record with fellow golf legends Fred Couples and Gary Player.

It’s quite the accomplishment for Woods, who has endured serious injuries in recent years. Still, he continues to find success at golf’s most iconic venue.

Woods barely made the cut, shooting a +3 through the first two rounds of The Masters. He received some help from Justin Thomas, who carded bogeys on three of his final four holes.

Thomas ended the tournament at +4 through two rounds and missed the cut.

Woods won’t be in contention to add a sixth green jacket to his collection this year, but it’s still pretty cool that he continues to make history at Augusta. It’s only fitting for the most dominant player of the era.

Woods has won five Masters tournaments over his career, with his most recent (and most improbable) coming in 2019. He’s a 15-time major champion.

Though he won’t be a serious contender to win the tournament, The Masters is always more enjoyable with Woods playing over the weekend.

Tiger Woods Acknowledges Possibility of 2023 Being Last Masters

It doesn’t seem like Woods will ever miss a chance to play at Augusta National. But the 47-year-old understands that he might not be able to play the course forever.

Before the start of this year’s tournament, Woods was asked if the thought of this potentially being his last time playing at Augusta crossed his mind.

“Yes, it has. Last year was kind of — I didn’t know if I was gonna play again at that time,” Woods said. “For some reason, everything just came together. I pushed through a little bit and I was able to make the cut, which was nice.

“Yeah, I don’t know how many more I have in me. So, just to be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories.”

Woods’ response is somewhat surreal. He’s one of the best golfers of all-time and continues to make history at Augusta National. Could this year really be his final Masters tournament?

Regardless, Woods plans to enjoy every second he spends on the course this year.