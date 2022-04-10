Tiger Woods’ Legendary ‘Tiger Slam’ Golf Clubs Sell for Record $5 Million at Auction Amid 2022 Masters Return

Tiger Woods did finish up his return to The Masters on Sunday but let’s talk about his golf clubs which sold for a record amount. That amount succeeded the $5 million mark. Say what? Yes, the irons that Tiger Woods used for what’s termed the “Tiger Slam” from 2000-01 did a record at an auction.

Tiger Woods Golf Clubs Set Record For Sale At Auction While He’s At The Masters

The Titleist 681-T iron set sold at Golden Age Auctions for a record $5,156,162. Take note that the previous high for golf memorabilia was Horton Smith’s green jacket, which sold for $682,000 in 2013. Private equity investor Todd Brock was the man who owned the clubs. He put them up for sale at the auction. Brock bought them in 2010 at an auction for $57,242 from Titleist vice president of player promotions Steve Mata.

“I’ve had them for 12 years now, and I haven’t told anybody that I owned them,” Brock said in an interview with ESPN. “They were in a really nice frame in my office and I’m not an investor in memorabilia, so nobody was seeing the irons.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see these for 12 years and it’s like a Rembrandt, where somebody takes it to their castle and it’s never seen again,” he said. “I felt blessed that I got to hang out with them and look at them, but it’s time for somebody else to do something bigger and better with them.” We get more from the New York Post.

Woods Completes ‘Tiger Slam’ With His 2001 Victory At Augusta

Woods completed the “Tiger Slam” by winning the 2001 Masters after he won three straight majors in 2000: the U.S. Open, British Open, and PGA Championship. But Woods also has an interesting say in this stuff. He said in 2010 that the irons he used to win those majors were in his garage. Mata has previously said Woods gave him the irons at the 2001 Buick Classic when he needed to change out the grooves.

“He may have my set of irons, but they’re not from those tournaments,” Woods said then. “They’re in my garage.” Mata took a polygraph test in 2010 to prove the clubs’ authenticity, according to ESPN. Golden Age Auctions reportedly confirmed the authenticity through photo matching.

Heading into this year’s Masters at Augusta, Ga., Marty Smith spent some time on The Marty Smith Podcast looking back. Specifically, Marty took some time to look back at Woods’ 2019 victory. But Woods has other Masters titles to his name. He was not playing in the final pairing of Sunday’s final round but fans were happy to see him anyway.