Tiger Woods Told Son Charlie to Copy a PGA Tour Star’s Swing … and It’s Not His

Tiger Woods is, without question, the best golfer of our generation. So, you might think when it comes to his son, Charlie, he’d be his swing coach and teacher. But there’s actually another PGA Tour star Woods wants his son to copy, though.

When it comes to copying the perfect swing, Woods says he wants Charlie to take a look at Rory McIlroy. According to Golf Magazine‘s Dylan Dethier, Woods is a huge fan of the way McIlroy swings a golf club.

“I told him, don’t copy MY swing. Copy Rory’s,” he said. “Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”

Tiger on his advice for Charlie:



"I told him, don’t copy MY swing. Copy Rory’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance."pic.twitter.com/6jEJEfuxm7 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) December 3, 2022

That’s a pretty big compliment to McIlroy, the 2022 winner of the FedEx Cup. However, the 33-year-old has often received plenty of compliments about having one of the purest swings in golf.

Woods may have paid it the highest compliment, though. Hearing one of the greatest players in the sport’s history recommend that his son copy McIlroy’s swing? Yeah, that’s a pretty big deal.

If young Charlie is already copying McIlroy’s swing, it sounds like it’s paying off pretty well — at least according to his dad.

Tiger Woods Says His Son Can Out-Drive Him

Alright, life-long golfers, are you ready to be devastated? Tiger Woods has revealed that Charlie, at 13 years old, is already capable of out-driving his old man.

During a press conference leading up to the Hero World Challenge last week, Woods was asked when his son might start out-driving him. The answer was pretty surprising.

“It’s already happened, he hit a drive at Medalist and got me by a yard,” Tiger responded.

Did you hear that? That’s the sound of millions of golfers throwing their drivers into the actual woods. Because from the sound of it, Charlie is already better at the sport than most of us could ever imagine.

Tiger pulled out of the Hero World Challenge last week because of plantar fasciitis. He intends on playing in The Match this Saturday, which airs at 5 p.m. CT.

He joins Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the event. Although, if Charlie is the long-ball hitter in the family now, there might be a last-second trade.