Tiger Woods Trolls Justin Thomas Hard After Out-Driving Him Off Tee at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods is back competing on the PGA Tour. And on Thursday, he got paired with two friends at the Genesis Open. And he treated one to an old-fashioned troll job.

Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were teeing off on the ninth hole at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. And Woods out-drove Thomas off the tee. As they were leaving the tee box, an expressionless Woods slipped a tiny gift into Thomas’ hand.

What was Tiger’s troll? A tampon. A photographer for Getty Images snapped the exchange. Rick Gehman, a self-described golf “data fanalyst” shared the photos.

Tiger Woods had a gift for Justin Thomas after driving it past him on number nine.



(via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/HXZEQSAhEU — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) February 17, 2023

And yes, there’s also video evidence of the exchange. While Justin Thomas considers Tiger Woods a golfing mentor, he might not’ve been initially thrilled by the joke. You be the judge.

@NoLayingUp @TronCarterNLU @ngschuNLU @DJPie @SportsSturm Tiger out drives Rory and JT. Am I crazy for thinking this is Tiger handing JT a tampon right after? pic.twitter.com/eevKsvDgXf — conrad steele (@cnrdstl) February 16, 2023

As you probably noticed, Thomas made quick work with what was in his hand. He dropped it on the ground. Thomas smiled. Tiger Woods grinned as he tried to walk away very quickly. But then he stopped and gave Thomas a friendly shoulder hug.

The same trio tees off at 10:24 a.m. Eastern Time. And the three golfers did well Thursday, although no score was good enough for the top 10.

The tournament is especially significant for the 47-year-old Tiger Woods, who is competing in his first non-major Tour event since October 2020. His last start was last July for The Open.

The two-year anniversary of his near-fatal car wreck is coming up next week. He was the driver in a one-car accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. on Feb. 23, 2021. He needed multiple surgeries for the leg injuries he suffered in the crash. Woods already was having back and knee issues before the wreck. The surgeries only compounded the issues.

Tiger Woods’ biggest problem seems to be his ability to walk the courses for four days. When he competed at last year’s Masters, he did well in the opening round. Then as he lost his conditioning, his scores escalated.

But Tiger looked comfortable Thursday. He shot a two-under 69, which placed him in a tie for 27th and seven strokes behind leader Harris English. His round improved the more he played. He finished with three straight birdies. Both Thomas and McIlroy shot a 68.

Golf Digest reported that the three golfers were booming some drives. At least one of the players hit a shot of at least 300 yards on 11 of the 18 holes. Tiger Woods was the longest on five holes. McElroy led on another five holes. Meanwhile, Woods and Thomas tied for the 11th.

After the round, Tiger Woods acknowledged that he was sore from all the walking. But he also felt invigorated by his flurry of late birdies.

“Again, last year you saw it, I didn’t finish off the rounds right,” Woods told reporters. “Those are the things I hadn’t done and I hadn’t played a whole lot. So I was chastising myself pretty hard coming off of 12 saying, ‘hey, we’ve got to really get this thing going.'”