Tiger Woods Withdraws from the 2023 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Masters on Sunday morning after completing just seven holes in the third round.

“Due to injury, (Tiger Woods) has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round,” The Masters tweeted.

Woods tweeted later in the morning about his decision to withdraw.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to (The Masters) who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!” Woods tweeted.

During an interview session with reporters on Thursday, Woods said he was feeling sore consistently.

“It’s constant,” he said.

Woods was the last player to make the cut, tying Gary Player and Fred Couples for the record of consecuaitive cuts made at The Masters with 23.

He will finish his 2023 tournament with a 9-over-par score.

“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods said on Saturday. “Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it. I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I’m sorry. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds.”

This year’s tournament was the 25th time Woods has played at The Masters. He won the Green Jacket in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. His win in 2019 was his last major victory and his 15th overall.

He won with a score of 13-under that year, beating out Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele in one of the most memorable finishes in the history of the tournament.

Keopka is the current leader at this year’s tournament at 13-under himself. He has never won The Masters with his tied-for-second finish in 2019 being his best placement.