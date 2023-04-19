Last time we saw Tiger Woods on the golf course, he was struggling to walk at Augusta National. Unfortunately, the greatest golfer of all time was not able to complete the tournament and withdrew from the Masters ahead of the final round.

Now, word has come out that Woods underwent another surgery. His official Twitter account sent out a statement to release the news, claiming it stems from a previous issue. Thankfully, the procedure was deemed successful and Woods is on his way to rehabbing once again.

“Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” the statement said.

“It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institue in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful.

“Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

Watching Woods deal with injuries is nothing new in the latter stages of his career. Rarely have we seen him participate in a tournament that was not considered a major. When he has, Woods has been on the course playing alongside his son, Charlie.

Depending on how long the surgery takes, there is a chance Woods does not make his way back onto the course this season. If that’s the case, we may not see him playing competitive golf again until the calendar turns to 2024.

Tiger Woods Struggles During The Masters

While the weather made the Masters an interesting tournament, Woods continued his long-standing tradition of making the cut. For a while, there was a chance Woods would not make it out of the weekend and would be sent home packing.

There might have been two straight bogeys to close out the second round but Woods found a way to advance.

However, once the third round was completed, Woods was at the end. He was not able to participate in the final round and withdrew from the tournament.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods said in a tweet. “Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

In the three rounds and 36 total holes he played over Easter weekend, Woods finished a disappointing 9-over. Not something he will want to remember, even if he has dawned a green jacket five different times.