Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson was ejected over Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock rules, due to controversy.

Anderson argued with the umpire during the White Sox’s game with the San Francisco Giants. He made his case that he was not granted time in the box.

Anderson wanted to call a timeout so he could reset. The rules insist batters are in the box and locked in with the pitcher with no less than eight seconds on the clock.

Tim Anderson was thrown out of the game after arguing with the umpire for not granting him time



(via @NBCSGiants)pic.twitter.com/2ziILZcVbH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 5, 2023

This isn’t the first time MLB was in hot water over the new rules. Generally, the pitch clock is well received.

The speed of the game increased, as well as action on the field. But Anderson was not happy during this scenario.

In 11 games this season, Anderson hit .298, four RBI, 14 hits, had five stolen bases and nine runs scored.

MLB Admits Wrong Call Was Made Against Mets Under New Rules

Anderson’s ejection aside, umpires made a mistake when calling a Mets game earlier this season.

In the season opener between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, Mets slugger Pete Alonso was called for a timer violation for failing to get back to first base quickly enough. That meant a strike was called against hitter Jeff O’Neil, putting him down 0-2.

But a strike shouldn’t have been called, umpires told New York manager Buck Showalter.

Under the new pitch clock rules, pitchers have 15 seconds to get the pitch off and 20 seconds to do so if a runner is on base. Batters also have to be “alert” with eight seconds on the timer. But in this case, a strike shouldn’t have been called against McNeil. Players will receive a warning if they’re taking too much time to get back to the base.

“When I refereed basketball, it’s called preventative officiating, where you go, ‘Hey, get out of the lane,’ instead of blowing the whistle,” Showalter said. “If they keep doing it you pop them.”

The call didn’t impact things too much, though. McNeil hit an RBI single as the Mets went on to win 2-1 over the Marlins on Opening Day.

So the Mets and Anderson have something in common, controversy over the pitch clock rules. Anderson is likely not the last player to get ejected over a questionable decision.

Whether that’s granting timeout, being a little subjective with the clock or something else, baseball definitely piqued more interest with new rules.