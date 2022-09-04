WATCH: Tim Brando, Co-Broadcaster Completely Forget They’re on Live TV During Wisconsin’s ‘Jump Around’

Sometimes, when college football games get a little boring, you’ve got to create your own energy in the booth. Apparently, FOX Sports’ play-by-play man Tim Brando and analyst Spencer Tillman already knew that.

Brando and Tillman shared a broadcast booth in Madison for Saturday’s Week 1 matchup between Illinois State and No. 15 Wisconsin. The game didn’t provide much to talk about with the Badgers cruising to a 38-0 win.

What we are talking about, however, is what happened in the broadcast booth. Things got a little carried away between Brando and Tillman during Wisconsin’s “Jump Around” tradition.

We can’t really explain what happened — nor do we want to. So, we’ll just let you decide what’s happening here:

Who knew we were going to see “Big Ten After Dark” in Week 1?

Brando and Tillman appeared to just be having some fun in the broadcast booth during a relatively boring contest. They probably weren’t aware the camera would pan to their … um … “dance,” either. Usually, those shots are focused on the crowd.

Hey, at least we have something to talk about from that Illinois State-Wisconsin game, right? It just has absolutely nothing to do with what happened on the field.

Social Media Reacts to Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman

As you can imagine, social media had plenty to say about that image of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman. But before we dive into those, Tillman actually offered up his own response from the booth.

“Everybody enjoy ‘Jump Around?'” Brando asked.

“I think I did,” Tillman responded. “I think I was just accosted.”

The aftermath:



"I think I was just accosted!"



That’s one way to put it.

Here are some of the other responses from Twitter after that “Jump Around” scene from the FOX broadcast booth on Saturday night:

The legend of @TimBrando writes another chapter. Nobody loves college football more than Timmy B – this is awesome! 😂😂😂😂😂



We’ll have to see if FOX sends Brando and Tillman back to Madison for another call at Camp Randall Stadium this year. If so, we might have to put a parental advisory sticker on the telecast.