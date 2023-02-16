Tim McCarver, World Series Champ and MLB Broadcaster, Dead at 81

Tim McCarver, a beloved MLB star and respected television analyst, has died. He was 81.

A statement from Major League Baseball said McCarver’s cause of death was heart failure. He’d been involved with pro baseball for more than 60 years. McCarver started as an all-star catcher who played at the most elite levels for several pro teams. He starred for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox.

He then became the knowledgeable voice of baseball from the TV booth, doing in-depth analysis that was easy to understand.

Baseball Commissioner Called Tim McCarver an ‘Influential’ Voice of the Game

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred called McCarver “a respected teammate and one of the most influential voices our game has known.”

“As a player, Tim was a key part of great Cardinals and Phillies teams in his 21-year career. In the booth, his analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game and how it is played and managed.” Manfred said that McCarver’s announcing approach “enhanced the fan experience.”

Manfred extended his “condolences to Tim’s family, friends and the generations of fans who learned about our great game from him.”

Tim McCarver started his pro baseball career in 1959. That’s when he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. The parent club called up McCarver, permanently, in 1963. By 1964, McCarver became a hero for Cardinal fans everywhere. He hit the game-winning homerun in the 10th inning of the fifth game of the World Series.

McCarver also caught some of the great Cardinal pitchers, including Bob Gibson. He once recalled one of the conversations he had with Gibson.

“I remember one time going out to the mound to talk with Bob Gibson,” McCarver said in an undated interview. “He told me to get back behind the plate where I belonged, and that the only thing I knew about pitching was that I couldn’t hit it.”

McCarver won two World Series titles as a player. And he also was the catcher for Phillies ace Steve Carlton, one of the sports all-time best.

The two were so close, McCarver once said: “When Steve and I die, we are going to be buried 60-feet 6-inches apart.”

Once he retired, Tim McCarver worked as the voice of the Phillies, Mets, Yankees, Cardinals and Giants. His stint with the Mets caught the attention of the networks. He called games for ABC, Fox and CBS. In all, he called 23 World Series and 20 All-Star games during his 39-year broadcasting career.

And Tim McCarver was one of the best announcers, no matter the sport, in the country. He won three Emmys for his work.