Tinashe Performs National Anthem Ahead of Rams vs. Bills NFL Season Opener, Social Media Weighs In

One of the best young singers out there, Tinashe, just performed the National Anthem at the NFL season opener and fans are weighing in. While she isn’t known to some NFL viewers, there is a massive fanbase that has been waiting for the world to see her perform. Since the age of 15, she’s been performing at the highest levels. So, how did she do tonight before the Rams and Bills game?

The National Anthem performance is a big deal for many. This one was elite. The reactions on Twitter are clear and just about unanimous.

Of course, there are memes on memes on memes being shared online. Tinashe has been the inspiration for a lot of jokes on Twitter. This user was quick with the perfect video for this moment.

It was a whole feeling and moment, really. SoFi Stadium is quite the backdrop. Seeing Tinashe perform out there thrilled a lot of those watching. NFL Twitter has decided that this was one of the best that’s been done in a while.

If you aren’t aware of Tinashe and her work, please look into it. You are only doing yourself a favor. Her vocals are next level and she can do a lot more than just sing the anthem. A multi-talented star, she might be singing at the Super Bowl one of these days. If she does, just think back to today. It won’t be much of a surprise, but it will be well-deserved.

Fans Were Confused About National Anthem Addition

One thing that was confusing for fans was the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” A special song, it is referred to as the “Black National Anthem.” Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey performed and there were mixed reactions to it. Some people weren’t sure why the song was being performed.

Some fans took it further and said that it was meant to “divide this country.” There were a lot of major feelings and emotions surrounding the whole thing.

If you want, you can check out those Twitter reactions. Regardless of what was going on in the pregame ceremony, the important thing is that football is back! Let’s enjoy that.