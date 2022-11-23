Titans Coach Todd Downing Breaks Silence After ‘Devastating’ DUI Arrest

After getting a win in Green Bay, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for a DUI on his return to Nashville. The NFL coach was also cited for speeding. Soon after he was arrested, the coach was able to post bond and go home. However, the Titans and NFL both got involved in this one.

When an incident like this occurs, the NFL tries to take action. The incident happened after last Thursday’s game in Wisconsin. Apparently, the celebration on the plane ride home was more than just a drink or two.

Now almost a week after the incident, Todd Downing is speaking out himself. This is a mistake that he knows he made. That’s clear.

“I’d like to acknowledge how serious this situation is,” Downing said on Wednesday. “I understand how sensitive and troubling a subject this is, and I’m not naive to how much pain there may be for some people involved in similar situations.

“I’ve put my family through some things they don’t deserve. I have an amazing wife and an amazing son that love me unconditioanlly, and I don’t want them to have to endure anything more than what I’ve brought on.”

#Titans OC Todd Downing with a long, heartfelt comment on his recent DUI charge. pic.twitter.com/SL2LMSdJ45 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 23, 2022

After this incident as well as some videos of Taylor Heinicke drinking on the Washington Commanders plane, the NFL sent out a memo. It was a reminder that alcohol is banned from team facilities as well as team planes. So, no one should be getting tilted while on the way back home from an away game.

Todd Downing Didn’t Get Into Details About the Arrest

During the press conference, Todd Downing did mention the GM of the Titans, the ownership, and Coach Vrabel. Knowing that he brought a negative light to the team after such a massive win, the offensive coordinator seemed to express sympathy in his remarks. No one wants to be the bad guy after a win.

When the media pressed about the arrest and any other updates on the situation, Downing declined to go into details.

“Because of the nature of the situation, I know there are a lot of questions, I know people are looking for details and answers,” Downing continued. “Unfortunately, because of the situation, I’m not able to discuss quite a bit of that evening, but at the proper time, when appropriate, I will answer any questions that I can.”

So, there might be more coming. Todd Downing made a huge mistake. He’s got to own up to it and make up for that.