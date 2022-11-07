Titans’ Derrick Henry Feasting vs. Chiefs, NFL Fans Applaud Star RB’s Performance

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Derrick Henry is a one-man wrecking crew in the Tennessee Titans‘ (5-2) offense.

Henry is back to his bludgeoning ways Sunday night in his team’s primetime showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2), approaching 100 yards on the ground with two scores in the first 30 minutes of play. Tackling Henry remains one of the hardest things to do, which the Chiefs are finding out first-hand.

NFL fans are once again blown away by King Henry’s performance.

“Imagine full speed Derrick Henry just plowing through a group of sorority girls making a Tik Tok dancing video,” one Twitter user wrote.

Last Sunday, Henry became the Titans’ all-time touchdown leader with 75. With two scores in Tennessee’s 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans, Henry passed Eddie George (74). He also picked up 219 yards on the ground, his fourth 200 plus rushing-yard game against the Texans in his career.

Head coach Mike Vrabel clearly has tons of confidence in his star running back.

“We’ve been able to use him and he’s helped us win a lot of games since I’ve been here,” Vrabel said this week. “I don’t what else we would do _ throw it 50 times? I mean, who the [bleep] would we throw it to?’’

Derrick Henry Not Letting Up in Age-28 Campaign

Seeing the success he has had, it’s still hard to believe that Henry didn’t get the full-time starting job until his fourth season in the league.

“I will never forgive the Titans for keeping Derrick Henry in a timeshare his first several years in the NFL,” another fan tweeted. “He is completely unstoppable and I have no idea how they didn’t realize that sooner.”