titans-fans-dealt-major-blow-following-ryan-tannehill-news

This is not how you want to close out the season. The Tennessee Titans have placed Ryan Tannehill on the IR, ending his season. The NFL quarterback is not going to finish out the season for the team after suffering an ankle injury.

Just hours before the Titans take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, the news dropped. This comes as the team is battling for playoff position atop the division with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Add in the fact that Derrick Henry was listed as doubtful yesterday, and things don’t look so good in Tennessee.

Titans placed QB Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve, effectively ending his season. Tannehill underwent ankle surgery last week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2022

While the game tonight against the Cowboys has a lot on the line, next week is the big showdown. Even if Henry and others come back for that game, Ryan Tannehill is going to be on the sideline.

Titans Place Ryan Tannehill on IR, Fans Question Playoff Hopes

In the year of backup quarterbacks, there is another to emerge. Instead of starting Malik Willis in place of Ryan Tannehill, it will be Josh Dobbs at quarterback. Fans aren’t sure about it, though, as another starter goes on the IR.

“Titans place [their] whole team on IR,” one fan said.

It really does seem like the Titans are either shutting things down for the year or are just gearing up for the Jags next week. Whatever the decision, it doesn’t instill a lot of faith in the fanbase.

“Already conceding the division to the Jags,” one reply said.

Other fans are not handling it very well at all. You root for a team and put all of your support into them no matter what. Sometimes, it ends like this. A limp across the finish line.

“Well [it] was a longshot to 1 and Done,” a disparate fan tweeted. “Now it’s pretty much done. I’m still [rooting] as this Titans is my team. Just hopelessness set in.”

Clearly, fans are feeling some type of way about the news. It just feels like the Titans can’t decide if they want to compete for a playoff run or tank for draft position. Maybe after this season, there will be some more direction.

For now, buckle up Titans fans. It could be a rough two weeks.