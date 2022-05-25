Titans’ Ryan Tannehill Says He’ll Be a ‘Great Teammate’ to Rookie Quarterback Malik Willis

Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis are already getting along great – no matter what the naysayers believe. Yes, Tannehill – the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback – made a comment that was blown out of proportion, but he’s already explained that it was taken out of context. At the end of the day, Tannehill has made it clear that he and Willis will have a strong bond.

In case you’re not aware, Tannehill said that it wasn’t his job to mentor Willis after he was selected by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Tennessee’s signal-caller quickly followed up by saying he didn’t mean it in the way everyone thought. He even reached out to Willis directly after the comments made headlines.

Now, Tannehill has again shared that he has no problem with his backup quarterback. While meeting with the media on Tuesday, Tannehill said that he “meant no disrespect to Malik or anything like that.”

“We’ve been in constant communication since he was drafted,” Tannehill said. “I’m disappointed in how things got spun and twisted a little bit. I pride myself on being a great teammate my whole career, going back to when I was a kid playing youth sports.”

Although he’ll be competing with Willis on a daily basis, Tannehill said that he’ll certainly help the rookie adjust to the NFL game. He added that, as a leader, it’s his job to be a great teammate.

“As soon as it blew up, I reached out to him and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be a great teammate to you, I’m going to support you. They’re making this out to something that it’s not to be. It’s not what it’s been made out to be at all,'” Tannehill said. “He’s been good. He was great with it throughout the whole time. It’s been great to have him in the room and build that relationship.”

Malik Willis Was a Strong Draft Pick for Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans made the right choice by selecting Malik Willis in the third round of the NFL Draft. After beginning his college career at Auburn, Willis transferred to Liberty and put together a standout tenure with the Flames.

Throwing for 5,176 yards and 48 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,131 yards and 29 touchdowns, Willis’ playmaking ability caught the attention of the Titans – and they were able to pick him up. Now, he’s settled into Nashville and ready to compete at the next level.