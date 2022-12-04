Treylon Burks, a rookie wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, made an incredible touchdown catch and was knocked unconscious in the process. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill found Burks on a beautiful seam route, but as Burks secures the catch in the end zone, Eagles’ safety Marcus Epps comes through and levels Burks. The hit drew a flag on the play, and it was immediately clear that Burks needed medical attention.

The illegal hit to the head kept Burks down for a few minutes, but eventually, he was able to get up and walk to the sidelines on his own power.

Burks is now being evaluated for a concussion. We don’t expect the rookie standout to return to today’s action against the Eagles.

However, it is to be noted that the terrific effort to hang on to the ball marked Burks’ first touchdown catch in the NFL.

Hopefully, despite his likely concussion after the egregious hit, he’ll be able to remember the moment and get back to action for the Titans as soon as he recovers.

Plenty of fans called for the ejection of Marcus Epps after the brutal hit.

“WHY WAS HE NOT EJECTED?” one fan asked online.

Another fan took the opportunity to bash Philadelphia. “Dirty eagles play as usual and they get away with it,” they commented.

“I hope he’s okay and he comes back in!! Great 1st TD,” another fan wrote.

Titans Have High Hopes for Rookie Treylon Burks

Burks was drafted 18th overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded away receiver star A. J. Brown to get that 18th pick, and they also received a 2023 third-rounder from the Eagle in the process.

He suffered turf toe in Week 4 and was placed on injured reserve on October 8. He was activated from injured reserve on November 12, 2022. But now after suffering his injury against the Eagles, we’ll see how long he remains out.

Burks played college football at Arkansas and was a terrific player for the Razorbacks. Burks finished his career with 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns.