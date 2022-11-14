T.J. Watt Gives Major Shoutout to Steelers Fans for Making Life ‘Hell’ on Opponents

T.J. Watt is apparently a big believer in home-field advantage. The star linebacker talked about the difference the crowd made during the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Watt returned to the field after a two-month absence due to injury. When he was in the game, he felt the impact of the fans and wanted to send a clear message to those in Steeler Nation.

“They were wild, going crazy,” Watt said after the game, per Steelers Depot. “I hope we can keep that up. I just want them to know how big of an advantage it really is for us as a defense — I mean, it makes life hell for offenses. We’re gonna try and continue to make plays and feed off them.”

Watt ended the game with four tackles, two solo stops and a quarterback hit in the victory. The star linebacker wasn’t the biggest story of the game, though.

The Steelers held the Saints to just 186 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers in the victory. It was one of Pittsburgh’s most impressive defensive performances of the season.

T.J. Watt Forgot to Thank All Those Pigeons

If the Steelers ever want to think about a name change, Pittsburgh Pigeons might be an appropriate option. During Sunday’s game, Acrisure Stadium was invaded by an alarming number of birds.

At one point in the game, cameras captured a massive homing of pigeons on the field. Clearly, T.J. Watt didn’t think the birds added to the team’s home-field advantage as much as the crowd.

how many yards is a 'too many pigeons' penalty? pic.twitter.com/SicsdVYYTv — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

Several on social media made jokes about the pigeon invasion in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

“The flock of pigeons on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ field are easily the best team in the NFL,” one viewer wrote.

“They’re allowed but if I tried to do that, I’d be thrown in jail,” another joked.

Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati next weekend in an AFC North matchup. We’ll see if fans make life hell for Joe Burrow and the Bengals … and if the pigeons return to the field.