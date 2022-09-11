TJ Watt Injured During Bengals Game, Pittsburgh Steelers Fans React to the Awful News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a heavy blow in their 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday after linebacker TJ Watt left the game with an injury.

It was determined after the game that Watt likely suffered a torn pectoral muscle. The Steelers are conducting scans Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Steelers fans are understandably distraught over the news and praying for the best for the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year.

The win is great, but Watt’s injury is currently of greater concern for fans.

I don’t know what to think. The intoxicating feeling of beating the AFC champs and your rival on the road is numbed by the TJ Watt injury. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 11, 2022

It’s only Week 1, but some Steelers fans are already prepared to jump off the ledge after hearing the news of Watt’s injury.

TJ Watt done for the year pic.twitter.com/UuWCROtdTp — ⚫️Minkah FitzMagic🟡 (@MinkahMinaj) September 11, 2022

Others were quick to point out that his brother, JJ Watt, suffered the same injury back in 2019. JJ Watt picked up the injury in Week 8 and was able to return for the playoffs that season.

In 2019, TJ Watt's brother, JJ, suffered a serious pec tear in Week 8 (reportedly a Grade 3 tear). He was able to return for the playoffs that year, months ahead of a normal rehab schedule. #Steelers @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) September 11, 2022

TJ Watt Picks Up Where He Left Off Prior to Injury

Before the injury, TJ Watt was single-handily keeping the Steelers in the game. He recorded six tackles, three for loss, one sack and an interception.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t provide an update after the game, saying that Watt would be evaluated.

Watt missed out on all the madness that took place after his injury. It was a battle of who wants to make a kick in overtime between Chris Boswell and Evan McPherson. McPherson was up first, having a 29-yard attempt with 3:37 remaining to win the game for Cincinnati. McPherson watched his kick sail left.

Boswell followed McPherson with a 55-yard attempt with 2:27 left in the extra period of play. His attempt pushed left and hit the goal post. Boswell would get another opportunity with five ticks to go, this time connecting on a 53-yarder to win the game for the Steelers.

Watt’s injury occurred after running back Najee Harris exited the game with a foot injury. Harris limped off the field and did not return. He had a Lisfranc sprain in his foot during training camp but said he was completely healthy entering the season.