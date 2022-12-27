TJ Watt Reacts to News That His Brother, JJ, is Retiring From NFL

JJ Watt surprised the NFL world on Tuesday, making an announcement that he’ll be retiring from football at the end of the 2022 season. Many will be sad to watch one of the all-time greats step away from the game, including his brother, T.J. Watt.

JJ posted a tweet on Tuesday indicating that the 2022 campaign will be his last in the NFL. Just a few minutes later, TJ chimed in with a perfect reaction.

Below is the tweet TJ fired off, and it pretty much sums up how NFL fans are feeling.

JJ has spent 12 seasons in the NFL, 10 with the Houston Texans and the past two with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and was twice the league’s sack leader.

TJ has followed in his big brother’s footsteps since entering the league in 2017. The Steelers linebacker has also been named to the Pro Bowl five times and earned his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2021.

Without question, JJ’s announcement on Tuesday feels like the end of an era. The pass rusher will go down as one of the best defensive players to play in the NFL.

NFL Fans React to JJ Watt’s Retirement News

We all knew JJ Watt would have to retire at some point, but not many expected to see the announcement on Tuesday morning. Several fans from the NFL couldn’t believe the news.

“Sounds like retirement is in the 2023 plans,” one Twitter user wrote. “If that’s the case, incredible career and always a blast watching. Congrats JJ.”

Another fan added, “Congratulations on an Amazing career JJ Watt, one of the best to do it.” A third chimed in, “Thanks for your years in Houston.”

ESPN NFL and college football analyst Dan Orlovsky even got in on the action, saying, “One of the best to ever do it. First ballot (Hall of Fame).”

Watt an the Cardinals have two games remaining this season, both on the road. Arizona travels to Atlanta before closing out the year against San Francisco.