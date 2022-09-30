TNF Viewers Fire Shots at Tony Gonzalez’s Leather Gloves Again

So, it looks like we have a bit of a Thursday Night Football tradition. NFL fans are still asking bout Tony Gonzalez’s gloves. The former NFL player turned commentator can’t deal with any weather under 65 degrees apparently. Despite the mild weather in Cincinnati, he can’t help himself.

If these gloves make Tony Gonzalez feel comfortable, who are we to say anything? Well, that’s not how the internet works, really. So, of course, NFL fans are back to taking shots at the former tight end for his strange choice in fashion.

Last week it was the silver gloves. This week, it seems that he has switched it up, but that doesn’t help anything. The weather is still way too warm for any type of gloves to be worn.

Tony Gonzalez Confuses Fans with Gloves

This fan just asked the question straight up. It’s Cincinnati in September, it isn’t like this is a November matchup or something like that.

Does Tony Gonzalez live on the sun? Who wears gloves in 62 degrees? #TNF — Jerod (@fratzner) September 29, 2022

At this point, Tony Gonzalez needs to consider that he could be hurting his NFL legacy with the gloves. If you can’t take a slight breeze on a cool fall night then how are people supposed to trust your toughness?

Seriously Tony Gonzalez with the gloves again.

I really can’t take this guy seriously being that weather soft 😂@NFLonPrime — Jake Jolly (@jjolly74) September 29, 2022

If we can just get an official “Gonzalez Glove Watch” going that would be great. Any time you see this man wearing gloves, call him out. It is the only way that he’ll learn. We all have to participate and make sure he gets the message.

Tony Gonzalez gotta chill its 62 degree in Cincy and that man got gloves on — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) September 29, 2022

Another edition of Thursday Night Football and more issues with Gonzalez and his fashion choices. While NFL fans are more concerned with the Bengals and Dolphins tonight, sometimes you can’t help but get distracted. We see players and refs wearing long sleeves and no one bats an eye. But let an analyst put on gloves and watch Twitter blow up.

As the game gets underway, the attention will turn toward Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa as they battle with their talented offenses. The undefeated Dolphins are going to try and remain that way while the Bengals plan on getting back on track with a win and a .500 record after tonight.