TNF: What Channel, What Time is Thursday Night Football?

Are you ready for some football? This week officially marks the end of the offseason with the 2022 NFL campaign kicking off with Thursday Night Football. And, boy, are we starting the year off right.

Two of the top teams in the league open up the 2022 season on Thursday night. The Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champions. It should be an incredibly fun matchup to kick off a new year in the NFL.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first regular season contest:

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. CT

7:20 p.m. CT TV Network: NBC

NBC Location: SoFi Stadium (L.A.)

SoFi Stadium (L.A.) BUF Starting QB: Josh Allen (39-21 starting record)

Josh Allen (39-21 starting record) LAR Starting QB: Matthew Stafford (86-95-1 starting record)

Matthew Stafford (86-95-1 starting record) Spread: Bills (-2.5)

Bills (-2.5) All-Time Series: 8-5 Bills

Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 1 Picks

Now that the 2022 NFL season is back, Outsider’s Jay Cutler is trying his hand at making a few picks. But we’ve put a fun twist on it.

Jay is revealing his six best picks for Week 1. We’re putting a play-clock on the former QB, though, allowing him just six seconds to make each selection. It’s tougher than it looks.

Still showing he’s got the quick trigger, Jay made all his picks in the allotted six-second time frame … well, almost all of them. Since it’s Week 1, we’ll let that one slide — this time.

In case you couldn’t quite gather that in the time, here’s a complete list of Jay’s Week 1 picks (in bold):

Bills (-2) vs. Rams

vs. Rams 49ers (-7) vs. Bears

vs. Bears Browns vs. Panthers (-1.5)

Chiefs (-6) vs. Cardinals

vs. Cardinals Raiders (-3.5) vs. Chargers

vs. Chargers Broncos (-6.5) vs. Seahawks

We’ll see how accurate Jay’s Week 1 picks are, starting with the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Rams.