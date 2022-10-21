Todd Gurley Says He’s Done Playing Football After Six NFL Seasons

Todd Gurley, a three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, appears to be calling it a career. He made a comment indicating he’s done playing the sport while speaking with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

While it wasn’t an official retirement statement from Gurley, he made a statement that his career in football has likely come to an end. When asked if his time in the NFL is over, the six-year veteran made an interesting comment.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that one,” he said.

It’s not an official retirement announcement, but @TG3II told me today that he’s done playing football.@nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/oCzx5dlVeS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 20, 2022

Gurley spent six years in the NFL, five with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and one with the Atlanta Falcons. He was the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the 2015 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

During his time in the league, Gurley rushed for 6,082 yards and accounted for 79 total touchdowns. He also had 2,254 receiving yards. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

Todd Gurley’s Insane College Career

Before he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, Todd Gurley showed his dominance on the field while playing college football at Georgia. He’ll always be remembered as one of the best backs in program history.

During his three seasons with the Bulldogs, he piled up 3,285 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also caught 65 passes for 615 yards and six more scores.

Gurley earned All-SEC honors twice during his three seasons in Athens.

OTD in 2015, Todd Gurley was drafted 10th overall by the Rams! Since then, Gurley has earned 2 trips to the Pro Bowl, and 1 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award!



See all the great Gurley moments with the FREE UGA Vault App https://t.co/zNCSsOHKVn pic.twitter.com/wJrPpVPBzd — UGA Vault (@UGAVault) April 30, 2018

Gurley ended his career at Georgia by rushing for 100 yards in 18 career games, more than half his appearances (30 games). He averaged 6.4 yards per carry for his career, as well as 9.5 yards per reception.

Gurley did battle injuries during his time at the college level, keeping him out of 10 games in 2013 and 2014. Still, he was selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, going No. 10 overall to the Rams.